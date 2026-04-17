Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Shares Up 14.6% – Should You Buy?

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) traded up 14.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.91. 713,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,904,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Silver X Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$233.01 million, a PE ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Silver X Mining Company Profile

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Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Oro X Mining Corp. and changed its name to Silver X Mining Corp. in June 2021. Silver X Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

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