Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.7850, with a volume of 9625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Tejon Ranch from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Tejon Ranch Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $535.52 million, a PE ratio of 1,985.99 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tejon Ranch

(Get Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Corporation (NYSE: TRC) is one of California’s largest private landowners, with a diversified portfolio spanning agriculture, real estate development and natural resource operations. Headquartered in Lebec, California, the company’s holdings encompass approximately 270,000 acres in Kern and Los Angeles counties. Established in 1937 on the historic Rancho Tejon land grant, Tejon Ranch has leveraged its strategic location along Interstate 5 to build a multifaceted enterprise serving both local and regional markets.

In agriculture, Tejon Ranch grows a variety of row crops and permanent plantings, including almonds, pistachios, table grapes and citrus.

Further Reading

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