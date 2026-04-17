Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,768 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,185 shares.The stock last traded at $11.9150 and had previously closed at $12.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Nikon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikon has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Nikon Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.99). Nikon had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 12.31%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nikon Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Company Profile

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Nikon Corporation is a Tokyo‐based multinational company specializing in the design and manufacture of optics and imaging products. Since its founding in 1917 as Nippon Kogaku K.K., Nikon has built a global reputation for precision optical and imaging technologies. The company operates across multiple segments, including Digital Imaging, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology, serving both consumer and industrial markets.

In its Digital Imaging division, Nikon produces a wide range of cameras—from entry­-level point-and-shoot models to professional DSLRs and mirrorless systems—supported by an extensive lineup of NIKKOR interchangeable lenses and accessories.

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