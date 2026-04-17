Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.75, but opened at $27.15. Alps Electric shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 646 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Alps Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Alps Electric Stock Up 6.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56.

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.56. Alps Electric had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.06%.The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alps Electric will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alps Electric Company Profile

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Alps Electric Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY), a subsidiary of Alps Alpine Co, Ltd., is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and automotive solutions. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs and produces a broad portfolio of products for consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and the automotive sector. Its offerings include human-machine interface devices such as switches, touchpads, and rotary encoders, as well as sensors, wireless communication modules, and power management solutions.

In the automotive field, Alps Electric supplies advanced mechatronic systems including infotainment controls, navigation keypads, and haptic feedback devices.

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