GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) Plans Dividend of $0.05

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Tuesday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a 4.5% increase from GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSYY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,150. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $13.97.

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GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Company Profile

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The GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is actively managed seeking current income and the daily 2x leverage of the price performance of Tesla Inc (TSLA). The fund sells put options to generate income and holds other ETFs that pursue the leveraged exposure to TSLA. TSYY was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

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