GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) Plans Dividend of $0.05

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Tuesday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a 4.5% increase from GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Price Performance
Shares of TSYY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,150. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $13.97.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Company Profile
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