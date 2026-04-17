Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 780 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 918 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,810 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $846,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the period.

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Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA IIGD traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.76. 1,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82.

About Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF

The Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (IIGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Investment Grade Defensive index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds of intermediate maturities. IIGD was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

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