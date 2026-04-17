Short Interest in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC) Declines By 15.2%

WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 34,158 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 40,272 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,538 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 40,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 635,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

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WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund Stock Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA GCC traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $24.40. 49,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $24.86.

WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund (GCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is a long-only commodity strategy providing actively-managed exposure to four broad commodity sectors: Energy, Agriculture, Industrial Metals, and Precious Metals via related futures contracts. GCC was launched on Jan 24, 2008 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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