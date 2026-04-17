Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) Decreases By 14.9%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,739,156 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the March 15th total of 5,571,113 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,579,064 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded up $5.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,581. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.30. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $85.23 and a 12 month high of $323.51.

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FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $662.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.37 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 257.07% and a net margin of 19.98%.FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,341 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 16,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

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FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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