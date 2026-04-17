Television Fran (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Television Fran (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 4600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TVFCF. Barclays downgraded Television Fran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Television Fran to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Television Fran presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Television Fran Stock Down 0.5%

About Television Fran

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

(Get Free Report)

TF1 SA engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, LCI, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, Serie club, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; TF1 production; e-commerce activities; music/events; TF1 business solutions; TF1 films production; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, and movies. It also provides streaming platforms, such as MYTF1, TFOU MAX, and Salto; and operates studios, including Newen Studios.

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