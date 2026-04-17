iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.62 and last traded at $96.62, with a volume of 5344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.05.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average of $93.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

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