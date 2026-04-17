Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $308.87 and last traded at $308.87, with a volume of 15289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $306.87.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.01.

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Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.8557 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 350.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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