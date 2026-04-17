Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $308.87 and last traded at $308.87, with a volume of 15289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $306.87.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.8557 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
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