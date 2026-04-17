Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ) Stock Price Up 17.5% – Should You Buy?

Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ – Get Free Report) rose 17.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.2980. Approximately 7,837,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 3,253,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Infleqtion News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Infleqtion this week:

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Infleqtion in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Infleqtion in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infleqtion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Infleqtion Price Performance

About Infleqtion

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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