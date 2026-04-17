Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Director Sells 48,286 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Director Judith Gold sold 48,286 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $1,113,958.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Judith Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 8th, Judith Gold sold 1,714 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $39,473.42.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 1.1%

RSI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89 and a beta of 1.45. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $324.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,843,000 after acquiring an additional 227,783 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,214,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,592,000 after acquiring an additional 80,471 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 763.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,822,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,109 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 378,002 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,913,000 after acquiring an additional 193,110 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna set a $22.00 price objective on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Rush Street Interactive to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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