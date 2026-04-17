Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 61,765 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 61,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $1,395,889.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 374,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,213.60. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

On Wednesday, April 1st, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 90,482 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $1,994,223.28.

On Monday, March 2nd, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 247,113 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,250.79.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 247,114 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $4,156,457.48.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 247,114 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $4,351,677.54.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

NYSE:RSI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,296. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 322,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 55,040 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,913,000 after acquiring an additional 193,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna set a $22.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.