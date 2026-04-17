BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Update

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 250,200 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the March 15th total of 187,415 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,494 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 725.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 1,171.8% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 388.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BRT. Wall Street Zen upgraded BRT Apartments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

NYSE BRT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 37,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,136. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.91.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.41 million. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. Equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -158.73%.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Free Report)

BRT Apartments Corp. is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates multi-family residential properties. The company targets mid-market apartment communities and seeks value-add opportunities through renovations, operational efficiencies and active asset management. Its investment strategy is focused on generating stable, long-term rental income and potential capital appreciation from its portfolio of rental properties.

Established in 2013, BRT Apartments Corp.

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