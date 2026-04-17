CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.9360, but opened at $67.2199. CCL Industries shares last traded at $63.7360, with a volume of 45 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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CCL Industries Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.08.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). CCL Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.47%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.

CCL Industries Company Profile

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CCL Industries is a global specialty packaging company focused on the design and manufacture of pressure-sensitive and speciality labels, flexible packaging, tubes, and security products. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including consumer goods, healthcare, personal care, food and beverage, automotive, electronics, and industrial markets. Its portfolio comprises pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, in-mold labels, flexible packaging for food and other consumer products, and security-focused solutions such as tamper-evident seals and authentication systems.

Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, CCL Industries has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions.

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