CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.9360, but opened at $67.2199. CCL Industries shares last traded at $63.7360, with a volume of 45 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CCL Industries
CCL Industries Trading Up 1.2%
CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). CCL Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.47%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries is a global specialty packaging company focused on the design and manufacture of pressure-sensitive and speciality labels, flexible packaging, tubes, and security products. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including consumer goods, healthcare, personal care, food and beverage, automotive, electronics, and industrial markets. Its portfolio comprises pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, in-mold labels, flexible packaging for food and other consumer products, and security-focused solutions such as tamper-evident seals and authentication systems.
Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, CCL Industries has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions.
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