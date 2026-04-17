Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) were up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.23. Approximately 32,136,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 29,682,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Key Headlines Impacting Rivian Automotive

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, April 10th. DA Davidson raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.05% and a negative net margin of 67.68%.Rivian Automotive’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $455,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 680,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,044.80. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,900 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,044,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,551,480.80. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,590. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 113.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 291.0% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 894.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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