Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Short Interest Down 15.1% in March

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,828,679 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 8,043,812 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,078,436 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Knight-Swift Transportation News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Knight-Swift Transportation this week:

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Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,305,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,626,167. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James L. Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $324,074.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,375.32. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,186 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.40. 4,643,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

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Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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