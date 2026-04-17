First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.02 and last traded at $63.8620, with a volume of 175876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $188.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 34.03%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.190 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.53%.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 41.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,301,000 after buying an additional 244,562 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 141.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 463.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 51,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants’ supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

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