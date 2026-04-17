Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) Trading 10.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.27. Approximately 774,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,470,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEVA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

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Aeva Technologies Stock Up 6.6%

Insider Buying and Selling at Aeva Technologies

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.28.

In other news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 32,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $447,181.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 595,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,737.38. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 27,345.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced sensing and perception solutions based on frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aeva’s core products include solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to provide high-resolution, long-range 4D data for automotive, industrial and robotic applications. The company’s FMCW approach enables simultaneous measurement of both object velocity and distance, distinguishing Aeva’s systems from traditional time-of-flight LiDAR solutions.

Founded in 2016 by Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, Aeva began as Aeon Imaging before adopting its current name in 2019.

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