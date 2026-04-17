Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 292 and last traded at GBX 280, with a volume of 12709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283.
Majedie Investments Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 278.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 266.81. The stock has a market cap of £148.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.81.
Majedie Investments Company Profile
Marylebone Partners combines investments from three complementary strategies sourced from around the globe into a single portfolio comprising hard-to-access special investments, external niche manager allocations and investments in publicly-listed companies. Its focus on differentiated return sources provides a degree of risk diversification without diluting return potential.
Opportunities come from the skilled investment team and Marylebone’s global network of managers, practitioners and investors.
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