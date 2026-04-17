Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 292 and last traded at GBX 280, with a volume of 12709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283.

Majedie Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 278.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 266.81. The stock has a market cap of £148.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.81.

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Majedie Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Majedie Investments PLC is an investment trust founded in 1910 and managed by Marylebone Partners LLP.

Marylebone Partners combines investments from three complementary strategies sourced from around the globe into a single portfolio comprising hard-to-access special investments, external niche manager allocations and investments in publicly-listed companies. Its focus on differentiated return sources provides a degree of risk diversification without diluting return potential.

Opportunities come from the skilled investment team and Marylebone’s global network of managers, practitioners and investors.

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