TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Trading 25% Higher – Still a Buy?

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 111,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 206,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About TRU Precious Metals

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TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp. in October 2020. TRU Precious Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

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