Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.51 and last traded at $42.51, with a volume of 126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.04.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 241,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives. The process screens securities based on ESG research from MSCI. USCA was launched on Apr 4, 2023 and is managed by Xtrackers.

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