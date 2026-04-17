Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Up 31.6% in March

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 72,523 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 55,091 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,027 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. 49,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,009. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32.

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Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This is a boost from Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 803,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 74,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 795,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,826 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 79,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE American: ERC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and total return by investing in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities. The fund trades on the NYSE American exchange and employs an active, research-driven approach to credit selection across multiple sectors of the debt market.

The fund’s investment strategy spans a broad array of fixed-income instruments, including corporate bonds, bank loans, securitized products such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and sovereign debt.

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