iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $124.93 and last traded at $124.93, with a volume of 7811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.92.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.4%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day moving average is $119.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.04.

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iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.2988 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Xena Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,060,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 46,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,665 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,018,000.

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The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

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