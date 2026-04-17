iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $124.93 and last traded at $124.93, with a volume of 7811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.92.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.4%
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day moving average is $119.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.04.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.2988 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
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