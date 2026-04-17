Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $799.56 and last traded at $800.6680, with a volume of 1250852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $772.66.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $817.00 to $832.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $677.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $660.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.45.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $369.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $733.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $631.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total value of $1,797,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,222,221.19. The trade was a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchyra Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.7% in the first quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.7% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.