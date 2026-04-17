Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $799.56 and last traded at $800.6680, with a volume of 1250852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $772.66.
Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar
Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target lift — an outlet reported a new $832 price target for CAT, which likely helped push optimism among investors. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $832.00
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish research/narrative upgrade — several analyst and media pieces argue CAT’s mix of digital initiatives, buybacks/dividends and a strong cycle could push the stock much higher over time. This lifts investor expectations for upside. Caterpillar Continues to Crush the Magnificent 7 — Here’s How It Gets to $1,000
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic tech acquisition — Caterpillar acquired Monarch (an electric/autonomous tractor startup), signaling a push into robotics/automation that investors view as a long-term growth/differentiation play. Caterpillar acquires self-driving ‘Tesla of agriculture,’ stock up 30% this year
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend and income appeal — CAT is showing up on lists of strong-performing dividend stocks, which can widen its investor base among income-focused and dividend-growth buyers. These Red Hot AI Infrastructure Stocks Keep Paying Dividends
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings catalyst ahead — Caterpillar will report Q1 results on April 30; the release is a near-term event that could validate or reverse current sentiment. Caterpillar Inc. to Announce First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results on April 30
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/ETF flow support — commentary on Dow ETF (DIA) and blue‑chip rotation suggests index/ETF flows are supporting demand for CAT as a large-cap industrial. A Diamond Quality Entry in DIA ETF, or Is It Time to Get Out? (CAT)
- Negative Sentiment: Acquisition execution risk — reporting shows Monarch struggled (dealer/farmer complaints, co‑founder disputes and shutdown) before the sale, raising integration and technology-risk questions for investors. Monarch Tractor’s collapse ends with an acquisition by Caterpillar
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and cyclicality concerns — some analysts still flag CAT’s premium valuation and exposure to the construction/equipment cycle as risks that could cap gains if demand cools. Why The Caterpillar (CAT) Narrative Is Shifting As Price Targets Rise And Cycle Risks Stay In Focus
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $817.00 to $832.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $677.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $660.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.45.
Caterpillar Trading Up 2.9%
The firm has a market capitalization of $369.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $733.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $631.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.
Insider Transactions at Caterpillar
In related news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total value of $1,797,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,222,221.19. The trade was a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchyra Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.7% in the first quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.7% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
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