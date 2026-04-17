Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 and last traded at GBX 3.99. Approximately 118,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 712,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.

Gem Diamonds Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20.

About Gem Diamonds

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Gem Diamonds is a leading global diamond producer of high value diamonds. The Company owns 70% of the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. The Letšeng mine is famous for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

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