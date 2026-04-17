iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 368,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 141,178 shares.The stock last traded at $87.20 and had previously closed at $85.67.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average is $81.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.13.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,873,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,305 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,448,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,149,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,765,000 after purchasing an additional 104,588 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,003,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 916,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,208,000 after purchasing an additional 64,943 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

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