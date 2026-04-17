NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGS) Short Interest Update

NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,453 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 10,092 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,396 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NestYield Total Return Guard ETF Price Performance

EGGS traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 million, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.24. NestYield Total Return Guard ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $44.70.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NestYield Total Return Guard ETF stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGS – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,157 shares during the period. NestYield Total Return Guard ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 75.82% of NestYield Total Return Guard ETF worth $30,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About NestYield Total Return Guard ETF

The NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (EGGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed investing in US large cap equities directly and synthetically. The fund employs options strategies to generate income, benefit from the upside value of the equities, and hedge downside risks using a laddered options strategy EGGS was launched on Dec 26, 2024 and is issued by NestYield.

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