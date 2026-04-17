Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.84 and last traded at $43.4870, with a volume of 2658652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

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Viavi Solutions Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -245.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.25 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 74,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $1,967,861.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,849,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,973,091.76. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $579,991.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,869.31. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,803. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 33.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

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Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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