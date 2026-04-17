Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $409.28 and last traded at $400.62. Approximately 90,058,411 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 63,335,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $388.90.

Tesla News Roundup

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.61.

Tesla Stock Up 3.0%

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $389.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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