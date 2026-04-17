RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,879 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 5,956 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,126 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

RF Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

NASDAQ RFAIR traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458. RF Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Get RF Acquisition Corp II alerts:

RF Acquisition Corp II is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware whose common stock and warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols RFAIR and RFAIW. The company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and to effect a business combination with one or more operating businesses. As a blank check company, RF Acquisition Corp II holds its IPO proceeds in a trust account pending identification and completion of a qualifying transaction.

The company’s sponsor and management team bring experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets, though specific leadership details have not been widely disclosed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RF Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.