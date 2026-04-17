RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,879 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 5,956 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,126 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
RF Acquisition Corp II Price Performance
NASDAQ RFAIR traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458. RF Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.
The company’s sponsor and management team bring experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets, though specific leadership details have not been widely disclosed.
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