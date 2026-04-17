Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $588.41 and last traded at $591.5650. 1,694,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,737,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $607.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.79.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.59. The company has a market capitalization of $136.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.22%.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,784,000 after buying an additional 669,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,770,729,000 after purchasing an additional 527,523 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,699,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 560,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,031,000 after purchasing an additional 375,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,316,000 after purchasing an additional 373,027 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

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Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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