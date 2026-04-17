Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $162.26 and last traded at $163.1430. Approximately 4,093,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,225,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.53.

Key Headlines Impacting Vistra

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.87.

Vistra Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.09.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 81.09% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,340,906.79. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vistra by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vistra by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Vistra by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vistra by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Vistra by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,201,000 after purchasing an additional 314,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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