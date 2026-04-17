iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 215,452 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 267,310 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,340 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,939. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.43. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.15.

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Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 2,545.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,928 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 931,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,146,000 after buying an additional 172,502 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Components primarily include consumer staples, financial and industrials companies. The Fund invests in a particular segment of the securities markets and seeks to track the performance of a securities index that generally is not representative of the market as a whole.

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