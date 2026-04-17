Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $165.00 and last traded at $160.69. 7,196,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 7,299,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.93.

Key Headlines Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Acquisition catalyst — Credo agreed to acquire DustPhotonics for about $750M to add silicon‑photonic PIC technology and expand its addressable market in AI/data‑center optical connectivity; this deal is the main driver behind recent buying interest. Read More.

Acquisition catalyst — Credo agreed to acquire DustPhotonics for about $750M to add silicon‑photonic PIC technology and expand its addressable market in AI/data‑center optical connectivity; this deal is the main driver behind recent buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade from Zacks — Zacks moved CRDO to a Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling improved near‑term earnings optimism that can attract momentum buyers. Read More.

Analyst upgrade from Zacks — Zacks moved CRDO to a Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling improved near‑term earnings optimism that can attract momentum buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage support and price‑target lifts — Multiple firms have issued bullish notes or higher targets (examples include Mizuho, Rosenblatt and others), reinforcing the growth narrative and feeding demand. Read More.

Brokerage support and price‑target lifts — Multiple firms have issued bullish notes or higher targets (examples include Mizuho, Rosenblatt and others), reinforcing the growth narrative and feeding demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish market commentary — Several market commentators and buy‑the‑dip investors have publicly argued the optical pivot supports further upside, which can sustain momentum among retail and tactical funds. Read More.

Bullish market commentary — Several market commentators and buy‑the‑dip investors have publicly argued the optical pivot supports further upside, which can sustain momentum among retail and tactical funds. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: ESG disclosure — Credo published its first FY2025 GHG report, improving transparency (plans to add Scope 3). This may broaden investor interest over time but is unlikely to change near‑term fundamentals. Read More.

ESG disclosure — Credo published its first FY2025 GHG report, improving transparency (plans to add Scope 3). This may broaden investor interest over time but is unlikely to change near‑term fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst signal mix — While several firms are bullish, some ratings remain neutral or mixed; differing views can amplify short‑term swings as investors debate valuation. Read More.

Analyst signal mix — While several firms are bullish, some ratings remain neutral or mixed; differing views can amplify short‑term swings as investors debate valuation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: M&A execution watchlist — Management indicated follow‑up investor calls/transcripts and integration details are forthcoming; timing and cost synergies will matter for modeling long‑term upside. Read More.

M&A execution watchlist — Management indicated follow‑up investor calls/transcripts and integration details are forthcoming; timing and cost synergies will matter for modeling long‑term upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Several insiders have sold shares recently (e.g., James Laufman sold 10,000 shares at ~$164.41; CFO Daniel Fleming sold 7,580 shares under a 10b5‑1 plan). Although some sales are pre‑arranged, traders cite them as prompts for profit‑taking. Read More. Read More.

Insider selling — Several insiders have sold shares recently (e.g., James Laufman sold 10,000 shares at ~$164.41; CFO Daniel Fleming sold 7,580 shares under a 10b5‑1 plan). Although some sales are pre‑arranged, traders cite them as prompts for profit‑taking. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking and valuation risk — After a large multi‑week run and rich multiples, CRDO is more sensitive to mixed research notes, insider sales, and rotations away from high‑beta/AI‑related names, raising the chance of short‑term pullbacks. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Credo Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.81.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.19.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $407.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.Credo Technology Group’s revenue was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 7,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $1,156,935.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 433,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,192,273.14. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $322,611.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,610,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,817,877.05. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 403,999 shares of company stock worth $47,532,345 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

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Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Further Reading

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