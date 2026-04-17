GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 2.1% – Here’s Why

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $314.00 and last traded at $304.6640. Approximately 7,711,219 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,670,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.29.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.88.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 2.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $319.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GE Aerospace

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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