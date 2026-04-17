Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,339,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 512,966 shares.The stock last traded at $10.16 and had previously closed at $10.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kodiak AI in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak AI from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak AI in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Get Kodiak AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kodiak AI

Kodiak AI Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.19.

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak AI in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak AI in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak AI

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.