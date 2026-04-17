TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) COO Sells $12,000.00 in Stock

TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) COO Karl Todd Marrott sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $12,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 290,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,040. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TSS Stock Down 0.4%
TSSI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. TSS Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $31.94.
TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $60.91 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of TSS
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSSI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of TSS to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised TSS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TSS in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TSS in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TSS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TSS
About TSS
TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc, formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc, is based in Columbia, United States.
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