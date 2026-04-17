GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY) Announces Dividend of $0.14

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Tuesday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a 0.5% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 0.6%
NASDAQ:XBTY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 32,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,109. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $26.92.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
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