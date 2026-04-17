GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY) Announces Dividend of $0.14

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Tuesday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a 0.5% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:XBTY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 32,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,109. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

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GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in currency markets. The fund invests through derivatives in Bitcoin. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is domiciled in the United States.​

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