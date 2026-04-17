YETI (NYSE:YETI) Trading Up 10.8% – Here’s Why

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.47 and last traded at $42.54. Approximately 666,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,468,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Roth Mkm raised YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. B. Riley Financial raised YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on YETI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get YETI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

YETI Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $583.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.43 million. YETI had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 8.85%.The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.770-2.830 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,945,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,278 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the third quarter worth about $36,150,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,947 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,666,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,640,000.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.