Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Down 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.96 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 3,018,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 14,679,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

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Cenovus Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 961.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas, together with downstream refining and marketing activities. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Cenovus operates a mix of oil sands thermal and dilbit assets, conventional oil and gas properties, and owns refining and midstream assets designed to move and process hydrocarbons into finished petroleum products for commercial markets.

The company was originally formed as a spin‑off from Encana Corporation in 2009 and has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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