Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.40 and last traded at $96.40, with a volume of 683994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.16.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.89.

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Institutional Trading of Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

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