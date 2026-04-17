SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $109.32 and last traded at $109.31, with a volume of 29848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.10.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.58.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 153.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960. Each REIT in the REIT Index is weighted by its float-adjusted market capitalization. That is, each security is weighted to reflect the attainable market performance of the security, which reflects that portion of securities shares that are accessible to investors.

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