Short Interest in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Expands By 33.0%

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,182,593 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 2,392,301 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,594 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.77, for a total value of $642,208.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,046,819.53. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.71, for a total value of $171,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,049.89. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 8,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,732 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,423,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Moody’s from $574.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $531.00 price objective on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moody’s from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $526.00 to $489.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Moody’s from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.69.

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Moody’s Trading Up 1.6%

MCO traded up $7.25 on Friday, hitting $455.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,965. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $402.28 and a 12-month high of $546.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.01% and a net margin of 31.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

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Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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