Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSY) Short Interest Up 27.3% in March

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 25,844 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 20,297 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,762 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Big Tree Cloud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 32,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,347. Big Tree Cloud has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.

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Institutional Trading of Big Tree Cloud

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Big Tree Cloud stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,720,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,030,000. Big Tree Cloud comprises approximately 9.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 8.12% of Big Tree Cloud at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

About Big Tree Cloud

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited manufactures and sells personal care products and other consumer goods. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Ploutos Group Limited.

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