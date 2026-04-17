Golden Metal Resources (LON:GMET) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Golden Metal Resources PLC (LON:GMET – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 310 and last traded at GBX 301, with a volume of 213054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260.

Golden Metal Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 243.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 168.96. The company has a market capitalization of £599.48 million, a PE ratio of -77.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Golden Metal Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Metal Resources plc (“GMET”) is listed on LON as well as on the OTCQX (“GMTLF”) and holds resource development and exploration stage mineral projects in the mining friendly state of Nevada, USA.

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