RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Down 9% – Should You Sell?

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) shares fell 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.5550. 1,015,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,460,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RES. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RPC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPC currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.50.

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RPC Trading Down 9.1%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.61.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). RPC had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 1.97%.The firm had revenue of $425.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in RPC in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,959,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of RPC by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,960,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 308,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 215,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

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RPC, Inc (NYSE: RES) provides essential equipment and services to companies engaged in the exploration, production and maintenance of oil and natural gas wells. The firm operates as an equity interest holding company, partnering with a network of independent service businesses to deliver a comprehensive suite of offerings for well completion and production operations.

Through its affiliated service companies, RPC offers pressure pumping and fracturing services, coiled tubing and nitrogen pumping, downhole tools and telemetry solutions, well intervention and workover services, along with rental tools and supply-chain logistics.

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