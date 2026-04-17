Short Interest in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) Decreases By 25.7%

VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 440 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 592 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 896. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 52 week low of $45.39 and a 52 week high of $56.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFEQ. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 115,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF

The VanEck Long\u002FFlatTrend ETF (LFEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses technical signals to determine an allocation between the S&P 500 and US Treasury bills. The fund may use ETFs for equity exposure. LFEQ was launched on Oct 4, 2017 and is managed by VanEck.

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