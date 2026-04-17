Andrew Saperstein Sells 51,668 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Saperstein sold 51,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.59, for a total value of $9,744,068.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 282,142 shares in the company, valued at $53,209,159.78. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.95. 6,835,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,433,284. The company has a market cap of $298.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.65 and its 200 day moving average is $170.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $104.78 and a 12-month high of $194.59.

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Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 14.65%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on MS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 467,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 113,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 39,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat — MS reported stronger-than-expected Q1 revenue ($20.58B) and EPS ($3.43), driven by record trading and healthy investment-banking and wealth-management flows; investors are rewarding the quarter’s mix and outlook. MS Q1 Deep Dive

Q1 results beat — MS reported stronger-than-expected Q1 revenue ($20.58B) and EPS ($3.43), driven by record trading and healthy investment-banking and wealth-management flows; investors are rewarding the quarter’s mix and outlook. Positive Sentiment: Spot Bitcoin ETF traction — Morgan Stanley’s MSBT spot Bitcoin ETF has drawn rapid inflows (~$100M+ in the first week), supporting fee income, product distribution momentum for wealth channels and credibility in digital-assets distribution. MS Bitcoin ETF Inflows

Spot Bitcoin ETF traction — Morgan Stanley’s MSBT spot Bitcoin ETF has drawn rapid inflows (~$100M+ in the first week), supporting fee income, product distribution momentum for wealth channels and credibility in digital-assets distribution. Positive Sentiment: Street confirms upside — multiple firms raised price targets or upgraded MS after Q1 (examples include Argus, Evercore, BofA and Keefe); analyst lift helps sustain buying interest. Analysts Boost Forecasts

Street confirms upside — multiple firms raised price targets or upgraded MS after Q1 (examples include Argus, Evercore, BofA and Keefe); analyst lift helps sustain buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and cash flow — MS announced a $1.00 quarterly dividend (record/ex-dividend dates published), reinforcing capital-return optionality after a strong quarter.

Shareholder returns and cash flow — MS announced a $1.00 quarterly dividend (record/ex-dividend dates published), reinforcing capital-return optionality after a strong quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Investment-banking pipeline — MS is active on large AI/cloud financings (e.g., CoreWeave and other capacity deals), which supports fees but also ties future revenue to underwriting execution and market demand. CoreWeave / AI Financing

Investment-banking pipeline — MS is active on large AI/cloud financings (e.g., CoreWeave and other capacity deals), which supports fees but also ties future revenue to underwriting execution and market demand. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/political watch — Senator Warren requested Fed-era records tied to former Fed actions (references include institutions helped in 2008); this is primarily reputational and procedural but worth monitoring for headlines. Warren Requests Fed Records

Regulatory/political watch — Senator Warren requested Fed-era records tied to former Fed actions (references include institutions helped in 2008); this is primarily reputational and procedural but worth monitoring for headlines. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and resistance — some commentators and a few shops flag stretched near-term valuation after the rally; a couple of firms still carry neutral/market-perform stances with price targets below recent levels, which can cap upside or trigger profit-taking. Rothschild PT Update

Valuation and resistance — some commentators and a few shops flag stretched near-term valuation after the rally; a couple of firms still carry neutral/market-perform stances with price targets below recent levels, which can cap upside or trigger profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Market sensitivity to trading revenue — a meaningful slice of MS’s beat came from elevated trading during market volatility; if trading volumes normalize, forward-quarter earnings could face higher bar versus the recent print (investors may re-rate cyclicality).

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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